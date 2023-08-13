Left Menu

Soccer-Leipzig stun Bayern with Olmo hat-trick to spoil Kane debut

RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo scored a hat-trick to guide them to a 3-0 victory in the German Super Cup over champions Bayern Munich on Saturday, snatching the spotlight from record signing Harry Kane and spoiling his debut for the Bavarians.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 13-08-2023 02:48 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 02:16 IST
RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo scored a hat-trick to guide them to a 3-0 victory in the German Super Cup over champions Bayern Munich on Saturday, snatching the spotlight from record signing Harry Kane and spoiling his debut for the Bavarians. England captain Kane had signed a four-year deal amid a media frenzy only hours earlier and made a substitute appearance in the second half but could not prevent a season-opening defeat against the German Cup winners.

Spaniard Olmo pounced on Bayern's sloppy defending in the third minute to slot in for the lead and he added another with a superb flick and turn that left two defenders standing a minute before the break. Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan had almost gifted Bayern an equaliser a little earlier, hitting the post in his effort to clear the ball.

With Bayern wasteful up front, squandering half a dozen chances, coach Thomas Tuchel brought on Kane, whose transfer cost a reported Bundesliga record 100 million euros, in the 64th to huge cheers from Bayern fans. He hardly got a look-in, however, with only three touches and it was Olmo who scored again, this time with a penalty only four minutes later, to secure the first title of the season for his team.

Bayern kick off their Bundesliga season on Friday against Werder Bremen.

