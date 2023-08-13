Left Menu

Rugby-Late Ramos penalty hands France victory over Scotland

Thomas Ramos kicked over a late penalty to hand France an unconvincing 30-27 win over Scotland in their warm-up test on Saturday that left more questions than answers for the World Cup hosts weeks away from the kick off of the tournament.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2023 03:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 02:45 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Thomas Ramos kicked over a late penalty to hand France an unconvincing 30-27 win over Scotland in their warm-up test on Saturday that left more questions than answers for the World Cup hosts weeks away from the kick off of the tournament. Ramos’ three successful penalties and three conversions proved the difference as Scotland threatened to produce another come-from-behind win against France as they scored three tries in the last 20 minutes.

Scotland outscored their French hosts 4-3 on tries as they clawed their way back from a 27-10 deficit early in the second half in a morale boosting performance against a full strength France side, who flattered to deceive. The home tries were scored by Romain Ntamack, which gave them to a 13-10 lead at halftime, with winger Damian Penaud and flanker Charles Ollivon dotting down in quick succession early in the second half. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)

