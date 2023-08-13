Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Hull, Vu share third round lead at Women's British Open

Charley Hull of England and American Lilia Vu shared the lead at nine under par following a windy third round of the Women's British Open at the Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England on Saturday. Hull finished strong with three birdies on her last four holes for 68, raising hopes of a first home winner since Georgia Hall's victory in 2018, while Vu carded seven birdies and two bogeys for 67.

Tennis-Pegula beats Swiatek to reach Canadian Open final

Jessica Pegula beat world number one Iga Swiatek 6-2 6-7(4) 6-4 on Saturday to reach the Canadian Open final in Montreal where she will face either Elena Rybakina or Liudmila Samsonova. American world number three Pegula, playing in her third consecutive Canadian Open semi-final, broke Swiatek's serve 11 times and managed her way through the big moments of the match better than the four-times Grand Slam winner.

Tennis-De Minaur rolls over Davidovich to reach Canadian Open final

Australia's Alex De Minaur overcame blustery conditions to secure a breakthrough 6-1 6-3 victory over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Canadian Open on Saturday to reach the first Masters 1000 final of his career. De Minaur, who was fresh off an upset over second seed Daniil Medvedev, delivered a simple gameplan in rather tricky conditions while Davidovich Fokina struggled to find any sort of rhythm throughout the 78-minute match.

Motor racing-IndyCar leader Palou in new contract row over 2024

A fresh row over 2021 champion Alex Palou's IndyCar future flared up on Saturday after his Chip Ganassi Racing team reacted angrily to McLaren boss Zak Brown saying the Spaniard was reneging on a deal to join his outfit next year. Palou's apparently now ex-management also chipped in, saying they were "bitterly disappointed" by the 26-year-old driver's decision.

MLB roundup: Wander Franco's walk-off HR caps Rays' wild win

Wander Franco led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a 411-foot home run to right to give the Tampa Bay Rays a wild 9-8 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Franco jumped all over a 1-1 slider from Cleveland's Nick Sandlin (5-5) to smack his 17th homer of the season. Franco had three RBIs and Isaac Paredes hit a two-run homer for the Rays, who blew a three-run, ninth-inning lead before Franco's heroics.

NFL-Bills' Damar Hamlin plays in first game since January cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin competed in the Buffalo Bills' preseason opener on Saturday, marking the safety's first taste of competitive action since he suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game in early January. After Buffalo scored a touchdown early in the first quarter of their home game versus the Indianapolis Colts, Hamlin came on the field to join the kickoff team and later played on defense where he made an immediate impact.

Soccer-Ronaldo wins first title at Al-Nassr with brace in Arab Club Champions Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo guided 10-man Al-Nassr to their first ever Arab Club Champions Cup title after scoring twice in a 2-1 extra-time win over fellow Saudi side Al-Hilal on Saturday. Ronaldo failed to land a trophy last season after his move to Al-Nassr, who finished runners-up in the Saudi Pro League, but the 38-year-old scored six times in the tournament to finish as its top scorer en route to the title.

Boxing-Joshua beats Helenius with seventh round knockout

Former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua beat Finnish stand-in Robert Helenius with a seventh round single-punch knockout on Saturday to keep himself on track for a lucrative payday against American Deontay Wilder next year. Helenius, stepping in after Britain's Dillian Whyte was ruled out of the non-title fight by a dope test a week ago, lasted longer than expected but crashed to the canvas one minute and 27 seconds into the round.

Soccer-Arsenal, Newcastle up and running, but reality bites for Luton

Arsenal got their Premier League campaign off to a winning start but were given a late fright by Nottingham Forest while Luton Town's return to the top flight went flat as they crashed to a heavy defeat away to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday. Champions Manchester City, bidding for a fourth successive title, had sounded a familiar tone the day before with a 3-0 stroll at Burnley but the biggest win of the day was at St. James' Park where Newcastle United hammered Aston Villa 5-1.

Baseball-Toronto flips out as 'Joey Bats' honoured

Jose Bautista slammed 288 home runs as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays but the slugger was feted on Saturday for an audacious bat flip as much as his game winning hit as his name was added to the Rogers Centre Level of Excellence. There are only a handful of indelible Canadian sporting moments, Sidney Crosby's golden goal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, Joe Carter's walk off home run to win the 1993 World Series and Kawhi Leonard's Game Seven buzzer in the Eastern Conference semi-finals that sent the Toronto Raptors on their way to an NBA championship among them.

