Left Menu

Fell 10-15 runs short, did not bat well in middle overs: WI captain Powell after loss to India in 4th T20I

India sealed off a comfortable 9-wicket victory for the visitors to level the five-match T20I series against West Indies on 2-2 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Saturday. WI scored 178/8 but could not bat well in middle overs, which prevented them from reaching 190+ score.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 08:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 08:42 IST
Fell 10-15 runs short, did not bat well in middle overs: WI captain Powell after loss to India in 4th T20I
Shimron Hetmyer's comeback was a huge highlight of WI batting. (Photo- ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Following his side's nine-wicket loss to India in the fourth T20I, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell said that his side failed to bat well in middle overs, especially against spin. India sealed off a comfortable 9-wicket victory for the visitors to level the five-match T20I series against West Indies on 2-2 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Saturday.

"It is a pretty good batting surface. We were maybe 10-15 runs short. Having said that, Hetmyer (Shimron Hetmyer) and Hope (Shai Hope) played well. There is quality bowling in our unit. We did not stick to our plans, you will always find yourself under pressure against quality batters," said Powell in a post-match presentation. "From the start of the series, we always knew it is gonna come down to how we bat against spin. We did not bat well in the middle overs. If we can improve against spin, then we will do well. It is 2-2, both teams have played well to reach where they are. Tomorrow is the final and in a final, I would back West Indies. I am feeling okay and ready to lead the guys again tomorrow," he added.

India has levelled the series 2-2 with this win, with one more game to go, which will be played on Sunday. Electing to bat first, West Indies was reduced to 57/4 in 6.5 overs by the duo of Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav.

Shai Hope (45 in 29 balls with three fours and two sixes) and Shimron Hetmyer helped WI cross the 100-run mark. Hetmyer finally clicked on the white-ball tour, scoring 61 in 39 balls, consisting of three fours and four sixes. He and Odean Smith (15* in 12 balls) helped WI reach a total of 178/8 in 20 overs. Arshdeep (3/38) and Kuldeep (2/26) were the best bowlers for India, offering a cocktail of spin and pace that had WI in trouble in the initial stages. Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mukesh Kumar had a wicket each.

Chasing 179, India got the start they were just looking for. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill took full advantage of the flat, batting-friendly nature of the surface and piled up runs, taking the team to the brink of a win single-handedly. The 165-run opening stand between the duo ended with Gill dismissed by Romario Shepherd for 77 off 47 balls, consisting of three fours and five sixes. Jaiswal (84* in 51 balls with 11 fours and three sixes) and Tilak Varma (7*) helped India chase the total with three overs to spare. Jaiswal earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his performance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023