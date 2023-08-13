Left Menu

Soccer-Swedes prepared for Spain's mix of US and Japan, says Bjorn

Sweden defender Natalie Bjorn believes her side's wins over former champions the United States and Japan will serve as the perfect preparation for their Women's World Cup semi-final clash with Spain at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday.

Reuters | Auckland | Updated: 13-08-2023 09:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 09:08 IST
Soccer-Swedes prepared for Spain's mix of US and Japan, says Bjorn
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Sweden defender Natalie Bjorn believes her side's wins over former champions the United States and Japan will serve as the perfect preparation for their Women's World Cup semi-final clash with Spain at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday. The Swedes defeated the United States, winners of the last two editions of the Women's World Cup, in a penalty shoot-out in the last 16 before holding on to record a 2-1 victory over 2011 winners Japan to set up the semi-final meeting against Spain.

"We know that they have some very good individuals, but as a team they are also very, very good," Bjorn said. "I think it's good that we played against Japan and the U.S. before this game, because it feels like Spain is a little bit of a mix between them too, and with the possession that they want to keep and the physical side from the U.S.

"So I feel like we are better prepared." The Swedes were not among the favoured nations to win the Women's World Cup prior to kick-off despite reaching the final of the Olympic Games tournament in Japan in 2021, where they suffered a narrow defeat to Canada.

Of the four nations left in the tournament Sweden have the strongest pedigree at the Women's World Cup, having previously reached the semi-finals on four occasions. They have only advanced to the final once, however, when they lost to Germany in the final in 2003 in the United States. Many in the current squad featured in the side that reached the semi-finals of last year's Women's Euros in England.

"I think in this tournament we need to play as we have been doing," Bjorn said. "We almost have (a) similar squad to what we had last time, so I think with that experience that we have, I think that will help us go through the semi-final.

"(Reaching the final) would mean everything, like every hour, every second, every minute you put in, the hard work every last year ... through everything in life. "You play because you want to play this big game, so you want to win. So it would mean the world to me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023