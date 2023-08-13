Left Menu

Soccer-England relishing partisan atmosphere at World Cup semi-final

England players hold no fear about facing Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia in their semi-final on Wednesday, saying they welcome the vociferous atmosphere that will greet them at Stadium Australia. The Lionesses had a taste of it when they beat Colombia in the quarter-final at the same venue on Saturday, with the majority of the 75,784-strong crowd supporting the South Americans and jeering every England touch of the ball.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2023 10:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 10:11 IST
Soccer-England relishing partisan atmosphere at World Cup semi-final
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

England players hold no fear about facing Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia in their semi-final on Wednesday, saying they welcome the vociferous atmosphere that will greet them at Stadium Australia.

The Lionesses had a taste of it when they beat Colombia in the quarter-final at the same venue on Saturday, with the majority of the 75,784-strong crowd supporting the South Americans and jeering every England touch of the ball. Despite that, goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo helped the European champions come from behind to win 2-1 and book their last-four spot against Australia, who came through on penalties against France.

England striker Beth England, who came on as a substitute, said it proved that the team could thrive in an intimidating atmosphere. "Every time we touched the ball they were booing. but I think you just relish it because (this is) the atmosphere you want from stadiums," England, 29, said.

"We've been in this situation — it's nothing these girls aren't used to now. We are getting it more and more in the women's game." Australia have broken domestic records for women's soccer match attendances throughout the tournament, helping the team reach the semi-finals for the first time.

However, Hemp, who now has two goals in the tournament, was full of confidence and eager to get back on the pitch just moments after the final whistle on Saturday evening. "The atmosphere was incredible... Bring on Australia. I am absolutely buzzing. I am over the moon and can't wait," the 23-year-old forward told ITV.

"I couldn't even hear the person next to me," she added of the noise made by the fans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023