Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hull, Vu share third round lead at Women's British Open; Tennis-Pegula tops Swiatek to reach Montreal final, rain postpones second semi and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Hull, Vu share third round lead at Women's British Open

Charley Hull of England and American Lilia Vu shared the lead at nine under par following a windy third round of the Women's British Open at the Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England on Saturday. Hull finished strong with three birdies on her last four holes for 68, raising hopes of a first home winner since Georgia Hall's victory in 2018, while Vu carded seven birdies and two bogeys for 67.

Tennis-Pegula tops Swiatek to reach Montreal final, rain postpones second semi

Jessica Pegula beat world number one Iga Swiatek 6-2 6-7(4) 6-4 on Saturday to reach the Canadian Open final in Montreal, where ongoing rain delayed the start of the other semi-final between Elena Rybakina and Liudmila Samsonova until Sunday. Rybakina and Samsonova are now scheduled to begin their match at 1:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT) on Sunday, leaving the winner with little downtime before the final, which will begin "after suitable rest" and not before 5:30 p.m.

Motor racing-IndyCar leader Palou in new contract row over 2024

A fresh row over 2021 champion Alex Palou's IndyCar future flared up on Saturday after his Chip Ganassi Racing team reacted angrily to McLaren boss Zak Brown saying the Spaniard was reneging on a deal to join his outfit next year. Palou's apparently now ex-management also chipped in, saying they were "bitterly disappointed" by the 26-year-old driver's decision.

Soccer-England relishing partisan atmosphere at World Cup semi-final

England players hold no fear about facing Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia in their semi-final on Wednesday, saying they welcome the vociferous atmosphere that will greet them at Stadium Australia. The Lionesses had a taste of it when they beat Colombia in the quarter-final at the same venue on Saturday, with the majority of the 75,784-strong crowd supporting the South Americans and jeering every England touch of the ball.

NFL-Bills' Damar Hamlin plays in first game since January cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin competed in the Buffalo Bills' preseason opener on Saturday, marking the safety's first taste of competitive action since he suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game in early January. After Buffalo scored a touchdown early in the first quarter of their home game versus the Indianapolis Colts, Hamlin came on the field to join the kickoff team and later played on defense where he made an immediate impact.

Soccer-Ronaldo wins first title at Al-Nassr with brace in Arab Club Champions Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo guided 10-man Al-Nassr to their first ever Arab Club Champions Cup title after scoring twice in a 2-1 extra-time win over fellow Saudi side Al-Hilal on Saturday. Ronaldo failed to land a trophy last season after his move to Al-Nassr, who finished runners-up in the Saudi Pro League, but the 38-year-old scored six times in the tournament to finish as its top scorer en route to the title.

Soccer-Gustavsson hails game-changing Matildas as Australia celebrates win

Coach Tony Gustavsson expects Australia's run to the Women's World Cup semi-finals to resonate far beyond the sport's regular audience as the Matildas' exploits dominated the nation's media the morning after their penalty shoot-out win over France. The tournament co-hosts booked their first-ever appearance in the last four with a 7-6 victory on penalties after a 0-0 draw with Herve Renard's team in Brisbane on Saturday, triggering a bout of football fever across the country.

Soccer-Swedes prepared for Spain's mix of US and Japan, says Bjorn

Sweden defender Natalie Bjorn believes her side's wins over former champions the United States and Japan will serve as the perfect preparation for their Women's World Cup semi-final clash with Spain at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday. The Swedes defeated the United States, winners of the last two editions of the Women's World Cup, in a penalty shoot-out in the last 16 before holding on to record a 2-1 victory over 2011 winners Japan to set up the semi-final meeting against Spain.

Soccer-Arsenal, Newcastle up and running, but reality bites for Luton

Arsenal got their Premier League campaign off to a winning start but were given a late fright by Nottingham Forest while Luton Town's return to the top flight went flat as they crashed to a heavy defeat away to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday. Champions Manchester City, bidding for a fourth successive title, had sounded a familiar tone the day before with a 3-0 stroll at Burnley but the biggest win of the day was at St. James' Park where Newcastle United hammered Aston Villa 5-1.

Baseball-Toronto flips out as 'Joey Bats' honoured

Jose Bautista slammed 288 home runs as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays but the slugger was feted on Saturday for an audacious bat flip as much as his game winning hit as his name was added to the Rogers Centre Level of Excellence. There are only a handful of indelible Canadian sporting moments, Sidney Crosby's golden goal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, Joe Carter's walk off home run to win the 1993 World Series and Kawhi Leonard's Game Seven buzzer in the Eastern Conference semi-finals that sent the Toronto Raptors on their way to an NBA championship among them.

(With inputs from agencies.)