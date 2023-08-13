Left Menu

Followed old template to return to form: Gill

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill has said he went back to the basics and followed the old template to return to form in T20Is.The 23-year-old failed to reach double digits and got out at 3, 7 and 6 in the first three T20Is, before returning to form in a 47-ball 77 in Indias nine-wicket win over the West Indies, here on Saturday.In the first three matches, I could not even score 10, today the wicket was a bit better, so wanted to capitalise.

PTI | Lauderhill | Updated: 13-08-2023 12:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 11:58 IST
Followed old template to return to form: Gill
Shubman Gill Image Credit: Twitter(@IPL)
Young Indian opener Shubman Gill has said he went back to the basics and followed the ''old template'' to return to form in T20Is.

The 23-year-old failed to reach double digits and got out at 3, 7 and 6 in the first three T20Is, before returning to form in a 47-ball 77 in India's nine-wicket win over the West Indies, here on Saturday.

''In the first three matches, I could not even score 10, today (the) wicket was a bit better, so wanted to capitalise. Then when I got a good start, we just wanted to finish it,'' Gill said in a conversation with Punjab pacer and team-mate Arshdeep Singh after the fourth T20I.

''T20 format is like that. When you have 3-4 matches where a good shot is caught by the fielder, and you are eyeing quick runs, you don't have time to think much...

''It's important to go to your basics. You just look at what your template was when you were consistently scoring runs.

''You have to identify whether you are making any mistake. I felt I wasn't making a mistake in any of the three matches. But I couldn't convert my starts,'' he added.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep claimed 3/38, while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (2/26) was the next best as India restricted the West Indies to 178/8.

In reply, Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were off to a flier to put together 165-run opening partnership.

The win levelled the five-match series 2-2 with India taking it to the decider slated later on Sunday.

