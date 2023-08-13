Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula tops Swiatek to reach Montreal final, rain postpones second semi; NFL roundup: Damar Hamlin returns as Bills get past Colts and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Pegula tops Swiatek to reach Montreal final, rain postpones second semi

Jessica Pegula beat world number one Iga Swiatek 6-2 6-7(4) 6-4 on Saturday to reach the Canadian Open final in Montreal, where ongoing rain delayed the start of the other semi-final between Elena Rybakina and Liudmila Samsonova until Sunday. Rybakina and Samsonova are now scheduled to begin their match at 1:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT) on Sunday, leaving the winner with little downtime before the final, which will begin "after suitable rest" and not before 5:30 p.m.

NFL roundup: Damar Hamlin returns as Bills get past Colts

Safety Damar Hamlin recorded three tackles in his first game since going into cardiac arrest earlier this year, helping the Buffalo Bills to a 23-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday in a preseason game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin entered Saturday's game on the second defensive series for the Bills. It was a moment the Bills and a nationally televised audience thought might never happen as they watched Hamlin go down, and then be revived by medical staff on the field on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati.

MLB roundup: Braves belt 6 HRs in 21-3 pasting of Mets

Allan Winans tossed seven shutout innings on Saturday afternoon for the visiting Atlanta Braves, who hit six home runs while cruising to a 21-3 win over the New York Mets in the first game of a day/night doubleheader. Major league home run leader Matt Olson hit two homers for the Braves, while Ozzie Albies hit a two-run homer and finished with six RBIs. Nicky Lopez hit the last of Atlanta's homers and had five RBIs.

Tennis-Pegula says beer can wait after stunning Swiatek in Montreal

Jessica Pegula said she will allow herself to enjoy a cold beer after beating world number one Iga Swiatek in the Canadian Open semi-finals on Saturday, but the celebration will be put on ice until the tournament is completed. The American world number three had famously sipped from a can of beer during a post-match press conference following her straight-sets loss to Swiatek at last year's U.S. Open, with that video garnering thousands of views on social media.

Motor racing-IndyCar leader Palou in new contract row over 2024

A fresh row over 2021 champion Alex Palou's IndyCar future flared up on Saturday after his Chip Ganassi Racing team reacted angrily to McLaren boss Zak Brown saying the Spaniard was reneging on a deal to join his outfit next year. Palou's apparently now ex-management also chipped in, saying they were "bitterly disappointed" by the 26-year-old driver's decision.

Soccer-England relishing partisan atmosphere at World Cup semi-final

England players hold no fear about facing Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia in their semi-final on Wednesday, saying they welcome the vociferous atmosphere that will greet them at Stadium Australia. The Lionesses had a taste of it when they beat Colombia in the quarter-final at the same venue on Saturday, with the majority of the 75,784-strong crowd supporting the South Americans and jeering every England touch of the ball.

NFL-Bills' Damar Hamlin plays in first game since January cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin competed in the Buffalo Bills' preseason opener on Saturday, marking the safety's first taste of competitive action since he suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game in early January. After Buffalo scored a touchdown early in the first quarter of their home game versus the Indianapolis Colts, Hamlin came on the field to join the kickoff team and later played on defense where he made an immediate impact.

Soccer-Ronaldo wins first title at Al-Nassr with brace in Arab Club Champions Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo guided 10-man Al-Nassr to their first ever Arab Club Champions Cup title after scoring twice in a 2-1 extra-time win over fellow Saudi side Al-Hilal on Saturday. Ronaldo failed to land a trophy last season after his move to Al-Nassr, who finished runners-up in the Saudi Pro League, but the 38-year-old scored six times in the tournament to finish as its top scorer en route to the title.

Soccer-Gustavsson hails game-changing Matildas as Australia celebrates win

Coach Tony Gustavsson expects Australia's run to the Women's World Cup semi-finals to resonate far beyond the sport's regular audience as the Matildas' exploits dominated the nation's media the morning after their penalty shoot-out win over France. The tournament co-hosts booked their first-ever appearance in the last four with a 7-6 victory on penalties after a 0-0 draw with Herve Renard's team in Brisbane on Saturday, triggering a bout of football fever across the country.

Soccer-Arsenal, Newcastle up and running, but reality bites for Luton

Arsenal got their Premier League campaign off to a winning start but were given a late fright by Nottingham Forest while Luton Town's return to the top flight went flat as they crashed to a heavy defeat away to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday. Champions Manchester City, bidding for a fourth successive title, had sounded a familiar tone the day before with a 3-0 stroll at Burnley but the biggest win of the day was at St. James' Park where Newcastle United hammered Aston Villa 5-1.

