Nishtha Madan finishes 55th on Epson Tour

Nishtha Madan finished in a tie for the 55th place in the Four Winds Invitational on the Epson Tour in the United States. With a round of 1-over 73 at the South Bend Country Club and earlier scores of 71-75 on the first two days, she was 3-over for the 54-hole event.

Earlier, India’s Nikita Arjun had missed the cut in the event, which is on the second rung women’s tour in the US.

Meanwhile, Gabriela Ruffels sealed her third win of the season. The Aussie played a final round of 3-under par 69 and totalled 12-under overall for a three-shot victory, over Katherine Smith and Becca Huffer.

Though Ruffels won for a third time, the Battlefield Promotion to the LPGA Tour is no longer in play. It was changed with the overall restructuring with the coming in of Q-Series in 2018. Ruffels plans to compete in most of the final events on the Epson Tour calendar and prepare for what looks like her rookie season on the LPGA in 2024. She now has three wins in 12 starts on the Epson Tour.

She does have a start on the Canadian (CPKC Women's Open) on the LPGA Tour. Katherine Smith made four birdies in the first 10 holes to challenge Ruffels but then dropped back and settled for 69. Becca Huffer turned in a card of 70 (-2) to join Smith in the tied-2 position.

