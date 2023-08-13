Soccer-Mbappe reinstated into PSG first team squad - reports

Kylian Mbappe has returned to training with Paris St Germain's first team, French media reported on Sunday, a day after the forward was omitted from the Ligue 1 champions' squad for their season opener at home to Lorient. Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti were not in the squad for Saturday's game, which ended in a goalless draw.

Relations between Mbappe and PSG have been tense since the France captain said he would not renew his contract, which expires at the end of the 2023-24 season when he could leave Paris for free. "Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappe before the game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into first-team training squad this morning," PSG said in a statement, according to local media.

Mbappe, 24, was also left out of PSG's squad for last month's pre-season tour of Asia. He has been one of several players tipped to leave the Parc des Princes in the transfer window, which closes on Sept. 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)