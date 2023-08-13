Left Menu

Soccer-Mbappe reinstated into PSG first team squad - reports

Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti were not in the squad for Saturday's game, which ended in a goalless draw. Relations between Mbappe and PSG have been tense since the France captain said he would not renew his contract, which expires at the end of the 2023-24 season when he could leave Paris for free.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2023 15:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 15:22 IST
Soccer-Mbappe reinstated into PSG first team squad - reports
Kylian Mbappe. Image Credit: ANI

Kylian Mbappe has returned to training with Paris St Germain's first team, French media reported on Sunday, a day after the forward was omitted from the Ligue 1 champions' squad for their season opener at home to Lorient. Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti were not in the squad for Saturday's game, which ended in a goalless draw.

Relations between Mbappe and PSG have been tense since the France captain said he would not renew his contract, which expires at the end of the 2023-24 season when he could leave Paris for free. "Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappe before the game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into first-team training squad this morning," PSG said in a statement, according to local media.

Mbappe, 24, was also left out of PSG's squad for last month's pre-season tour of Asia. He has been one of several players tipped to leave the Parc des Princes in the transfer window, which closes on Sept. 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023