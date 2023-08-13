Khelo India junior women’s hockey league 3rd edition kicks off

The third edition of Khelo India Junior's Women's Hockey League was successfully launched today at the Major Dhyan Chand stadium, New Delhi. Arjuna Award winner and 1972 Olympics bronze medalist Ashok Dhyanchand was the chief guest.

A total of 13 teams around India are competing in the tournament which started today and will go on until 22 August 2023. The 2nd phase is immediately also scheduled from 24 August to 2 September 2023 respectively. Also, present in the opening ceremony this morning at the National Stadium was Smt Susmita R Jyotsi, Executive Director, SAI, Vineet Kumar, former Hockey Olympian, Piyush Kumar Dubey, High Performance Director for Hockey, Mahesh Dayal General Secretary Delhi Hockey, Pritam Siwach Dronacharya Awardee and Sanggai former International Hockey Player, SAI and other Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India officials.

"The concept of the Khelo India women's tournament is very good and we are into the third edition. Hockey is the pride of the country and this tournament fulfils our dream to make more podium finishes everywhere. It is the perfect platform for our young athletes, especially the sub-junior and junior girls who are doing so well. All the talented players from here will get selected to play for the nation and there cannot be a better stepping stone," mentioned Ashok Dhyan Chand. The main purpose of these Khelo India Women's leagues is to not only strengthen the domestic competition structure and talent identification but also to empower the girl athlete to compete and find her footing in sports as a career.

The Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, under the Sports for Women component of the Khelo India Scheme, organized two editions of the competition in 2021-22 and 2022-23. The Women's Leagues witnessed more than 250 competitions with the participation of more than 23,000 women athletes across various age groups. The Khelo India Women's Leagues were held in more than 50 cities located across 26 States/UTs. (ANI)

