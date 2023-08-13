Left Menu

Soccer-Mancini resigns as Italy head coach

Updated: 13-08-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 17:24 IST
Roberto Mancini has resigned as head coach of the Italian national team, the country's football federation (FIGC) said on Sunday.

"Taking into account the important and close commitments for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers... the FIGC will announce the name of the new national coach in the next few days," it said in a statement.

