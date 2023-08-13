Soccer-Mancini resigns as Italy head coach

Roberto Mancini has resigned as head coach of the Italian national team, the country's football federation (FIGC) said on Sunday.

"Taking into account the important and close commitments for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers... the FIGC will announce the name of the new national coach in the next few days," it said in a statement.

