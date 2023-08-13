Left Menu

Soccer-Real Madrid's Militao to undergo knee surgery after ACL tear

Eder Militao became the second Real Madrid player to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury this week, after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, and the LaLiga club said on Sunday that the defender would require surgery.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 18:06 IST
Soccer-Real Madrid's Militao to undergo knee surgery after ACL tear
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Eder Militao became the second Real Madrid player to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury this week, after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, and the LaLiga club said on Sunday that the defender would require surgery. Militao was injured when he hyperextended his knee early in the second half of Real's 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in their LaLiga opener. The 25-year-old defender was in tears as he was helped off the pitch.

"After the tests carried out on our player Eder Militao, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days," the club said. Militao could be sidelined for several months, just like Courtois who also required surgery after tearing the ACL in his left knee during a training session on Thursday.

Militao's injury leaves only three fit centre backs for Real as the season gets underway -- Nacho, Antonio Ruediger and David Alaba.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023