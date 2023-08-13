Roberto Mancini announces surprise resignation as Italy coach after up-and-down tenure

Italy coach Roberto Mancini surprisingly resigned on Sunday, ending an an up-and-down tenure with the national team that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last year's World Cup.

The Italian soccer federation issued a short announcement saying that Mancini communicated his resignation “late last night,” adding that a new coach would be named “over the next days.” The federation doesn't have much time with Euro 2024 qualifying matches against North Macedonia and Ukraine scheduled for Sept. 10 and 12, respectively.

Mancini was hired in May 2018 to revive the Azzurri after they also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup under predecessor Gian Piero Ventura. And he did by adding flair and youth to a team that won admirers all over the continent during the year-delayed Euro 2020.

Mancini was hailed for his vision when he called up then-Roma forward Nicolò Zaniolo before he had ever played in Serie A, but he also struggled to find top players from the Italian league, which has been hesitant to use young players at times.

It's unclear what's next for the 58-year-old Mancini, who was a leading club coach before taking over the national team, having won league titles at both Inter Milan and Manchester City.

Mancini was also a standout player for Sampdoria, Lazio and Italy.

Mancini's exit puts the federation in complete rebuilding mode, with women's coach Milena Bertolini having also announced her resignation after the Azzurre failed to advance from the Women's World Cup group stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)