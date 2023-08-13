Left Menu

India face Bahrain in second international futsal friendly

The Indian futsal team are all set to face Bahrain in their second international friendly at the Khalifa Sports Hall in Isa Town, Bahrain on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 18:50 IST
India face Bahrain in second international futsal friendly
India face Bahrain in second international futsal friendly (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian futsal team are all set to face Bahrain in their second international friendly at the Khalifa Sports Hall in Isa Town, Bahrain on Monday. The team played their first match on Saturday, putting on a determined show, before ending the match with a 0-3 loss at the hands of the hosts.

The likes of Augustine D'Mello and David Laltlansanga impressed with their performances on the court, as India continue their preparation path for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers, which are to be played later this year. India, who are currently unseeded, have been drawn in Group E of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers, alongside Myanmar, Palestine, and hosts Tajikistan.

India, playing international Futsal for the first time, played with grit and determination that spoke a lot about their preparations prior to the tour of Bahrain. The hosts, on the other hand, played with guile and looked to break the Indian defence down, but the anchors defended resolutely.

Bahrain managed to take the lead minutes before the changeover, in a rather uncharacteristic manner for a futsal game. Jassam Saleh Hasan nodded in a corner, to put the hosts in the lead. The second half started with Bahrain again calling the shots. The hosts enjoyed long bouts of possession, as they rotated the ball around the court. However, India stuck doggedly to the task and did not let their opponents extend the lead.

As the half wore on, India started to grow into the game slowly, Nikhil Mali and Abhay Gurung constantly rotating around the court to create space. Bahrain, however, pounced on the counter and doubled their lead through Ali Saleh Frih Alsaleh, who tapped in a low cross from the left.

The Reds added a third, when captain Mohamed Radhi made a lung-bursting run on the transition and poked it in. India had a brilliant opportunity to pull one back when Augustine D'Mello intercepted a Bahrain pass on the left, entered the box, and cut it back for Shamshad Ali. The latter's shot, though blocked, fell to David Laltlansanga, who twisted his way into the D, but ran into a barrage of Bahrain legs.

David made another mazy run, looking to get into a dangerous area, but ran out of space and had to recycle the ball, which eventually went out of play. The stipulated 40 minutes of the game soon ran out, as India tasted defeat on their international futsal debut. It was, however, a valuable lesson for the boys, who are preparing for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers, later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023