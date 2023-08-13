Left Menu

India captain Hardik Pandya wins toss, opts to bat against West Indies in T20I series decider

India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series here at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Sunday. 

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 19:50 IST
India captain Hardik Pandya and West Indies skipper Rovman Powell (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series here at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Sunday. As Team India clinched the fourth T20I on Saturday, the five-match series got levelled at 2-2 and the fifth T20I will act as the series decider.

Speaking at the time of toss, India captain Hardik Pandya said, "We will bat first. Always feel, we should challenge ourselves. It was a good track. It played better than last year. You need to be courageous on these types of wickets. Arsh has a big heart. Even if you can make a good comeback even in the last two balls, it makes a difference. West Indies captain Rovman Powell said," Happy to bowl first. We have been struggling a little. But back-to-back wins put a smile on the faces of our people. I think it is a good surface. You just need to have plans for different batters. We just sat down and tried to come up with our best combination. Joseph, our premier bowler is back for McCoy."

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mukesh Kumar. West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

