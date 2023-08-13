Left Menu

Honda Racing India add two points in Round 4 of Asia Road Racing C''ship

The IDEMITSU Honda India Racing team secured two points in Round 4 of the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship ARRC, at the Mandalika International Street Circuit, here on Sunday.The Indian duo of Kavin Quintal and Mohsin P finished Race 1 at 16th and 22nd positions respectively, before signing off at 14th and 19th spots in Race 2.The team now has a total of 21 points in the competition.It was Quintal who upped his game and displayed strong performance in the final race, clocking a lap time of 1817.388 to add two valuable points.

The IDEMITSU Honda India Racing team secured two points in Round 4 of the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC), at the Mandalika International Street Circuit, here on Sunday.

The Indian duo of Kavin Quintal and Mohsin P finished Race 1 at 16th and 22nd positions respectively, before signing off at 14th and 19th spots in Race 2.

The team now has a total of 21 points in the competition.

It was Quintal who upped his game and displayed strong performance in the final race, clocking a lap time of 18:17.388 to add two valuable points. In Race 1, he exhibited a resolute start and finished at 16th position with a total lap time of 18:21.505, but couldn't gain any point. Mohsin, on the other hand, put in a fighting ride to finish the Race 1 of AP250cc in 22nd position. He advanced by three positions and clinched the 19th spot, clocking a lap time of 18:53.400 in the final race. ''Race 2 was a true test of my skill and endurance. I gave my best on the track and put forward all my learnings from yesterday's race,'' Quintal said in a release.

''I am going to review my today's performance and come up with better strategies for the next round. My primary focus was to remain steady and take all the opportunities at the right time in moving forward. Despite the multiple crashes on the track, I kept my cool and remained consistent to finish the race and gain points for my team,'' he said. The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team will next be seen in action in the fifth round of ARRC, in China, from October 6-8.

