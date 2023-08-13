Left Menu

Prasidh Krishna warms-up for Ireland tour with an intense spell

Ahead of travelling to Ireland, pacer Prasidh Krishna bowled at full tilt for Mysuru Warriors against Hubli Tigers in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament here on Sunday. The Karnataka pacer last played for India in an ODI match against Zimbabwe on August 20, 2022.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-08-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 21:23 IST
Prasidh Krishna warms-up for Ireland tour with an intense spell

Ahead of travelling to Ireland, pacer Prasidh Krishna bowled at full tilt for Mysuru Warriors against Hubli Tigers in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament here on Sunday. Prasidh is scheduled to leave for Ireland on August 15 from Mumbai along with other Indian players including captain Jasprit Bumrah. India will play three T20Is against Ireland on August 18, 20 and 23 at Malahide, Dublin. However, Prasidh utilised the KSCA T20 tournament to hone his skills and further tune his body to the demands of the game before his departure. The right-arm pacer delivered two overs of full intensity and pace, and grabbed a wicket while conceding 13 runs. Prasidh clean bowled his Karnataka teammate Luvnith Sisodia for a three-ball duck to underline his readiness to tackle bigger responsibilities. However, his spell was not enough to give the Warriors a win as Tigers registered a nine-wicket win in a rain-hit match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Prasidh had also bowled in the KSCA T20 tournament for G Kasturirangan Memorial Trophy tournament last month. He took four wickets (4-0-36-4) in that match for Mount Joy Cricket Club against Sir Syed Cricketers. Prasidh is coming back after a prolonged injury lay-off that saw him missing the action for nearly a year. The Karnataka pacer last played for India in an ODI match against Zimbabwe on August 20, 2022. Earlier this year, the 27-year-old Prasidh was ruled out of the IPL 2023 with a lumbar stress fracture. He was recuperating at the NCA post the surgery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023