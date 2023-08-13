Surya scores another fifty as rain halts play in fifth T20 International
Suryakumar Yadav scored his second fifty of the series but the Indian batters struggled before reaching 121 for 4 in 15.5 overs when rain stopped play in the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies here on Sunday.
Surya was unbeaten on 53 off 39 balls while skipper Hardik Pandya was struggling at the other end, scoring 7 off 16 balls.
Yashasvi Jaiswal (5) and Shubman Gill (9) were dismissed cheaply on the day by left-arm spinner Akel Hosein (2/24 in 4 overs) while Tilak Varma's (27 off 18 balls) promising innings was cut short by Roston Chase (1/25 in 4 overs).
Sanju Samson (13 off 9 balls) paid for lack of footwork and wasted another golden opportunity.
Brief Scores: India 121/4 in 15.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 53 not out, Akeal Hosein 2/24) vs WI.
