Suryakumar fifty guides India to 165/9
PTI | Lauderhill | Updated: 13-08-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 22:14 IST
Suryakumar Yadav made a 45-ball 61 to guide India to 165 for nine against the West Indies in the series-deciding fifth and final T20 International here on Sunday.
Surya scored his runs off 45 balls, while Tilak Varma made 27 off 18 balls after India opted to bat first.
For West Indies, Romario Shepherd (4/31) was the pick of the bowlers. Brief Scores: India: 165 for 9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 61, Tilak Varma 27; Romario Shepherd 4/31).
