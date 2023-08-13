Sports News Roundup: Braves belt 6 HRs in 21-3 pasting of Mets; England relishing partisan atmosphere at World Cup semi-final and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Mancini's resignation as head coach ends 'significant page' in Italy's history

Roberto Mancini has resigned as head coach of Italy's national team, the country's football federation (FIGC) said on Sunday, ending a five-year spell in which Italy experienced continental success but missed out on soccer's showpiece tournament. Mancini took charge of the four-times World Cup winners in 2018 after they failed to qualify for that year's tournament in Russia, having previously not missed a World Cup finals since 1958.

MLB roundup: Braves belt 6 HRs in 21-3 pasting of Mets

Allan Winans tossed seven shutout innings on Saturday afternoon for the visiting Atlanta Braves, who hit six home runs while cruising to a 21-3 win over the New York Mets in the first game of a day/night doubleheader. Major league home run leader Matt Olson hit two homers for the Braves, while Ozzie Albies hit a two-run homer and finished with six RBIs. Nicky Lopez hit the last of Atlanta's homers and had five RBIs.

Cycling-Kopecky wins women's road race with stunning late attack

Belgium's Lotte Kopecky crowned a magnificent UCI World Championships with a blistering late attack to win the women's elite road race on the streets of Glasgow on Sunday. Kopecky, who won two golds on the track during the championships, burst from a small group of leaders on the final lap of the city circuit and powered to victory.

Tennis-Pegula says beer can wait after stunning Swiatek in Montreal

Jessica Pegula said she will allow herself to enjoy a cold beer after beating world number one Iga Swiatek in the Canadian Open semi-finals on Saturday, but the celebration will be put on ice until the tournament is completed. The American world number three had famously sipped from a can of beer during a post-match press conference following her straight-sets loss to Swiatek at last year's U.S. Open, with that video garnering thousands of views on social media.

Soccer-England relishing partisan atmosphere at World Cup semi-final

England players hold no fear about facing Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia in their semi-final on Wednesday, saying they welcome the vociferous atmosphere that will greet them at Stadium Australia. The Lionesses had a taste of it when they beat Colombia in the quarter-final at the same venue on Saturday, with the majority of the 75,784-strong crowd supporting the South Americans and jeering every England touch of the ball.

Soccer-Spurs start post-Kane era with a 2-2 draw at Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur gave new manager Ange Postecoglou a rollercoaster Premier League debut when they started life after Harry Kane with a 2-2 draw in their opening game at Brentford on Sunday. New signing James Maddison, taking on departed Kane's number 10 shirt, pulled the strings in midfield and provided two assists as Spurs took the lead, fell behind and came back for a point with all the goals in a lively first half.

Olympics-American breakers ready for Paris 2024 spotlight

Olympic breaking hopefuls are getting ready for the Paris 2024 spotlight, taking on a decidedly athletic approach to an event that straddles the line between sport and art form. Known among the uninitiated as "breakdancing" -- a term roundly rejected by its practitioners -- breaking blends artistry and dance with acrobatic moves and was announced as part of the Paris programme in late 2020.

Soccer-Record signing Kane says he joined Bayern to win titles

England captain Harry Kane left boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur after 19 years to join European powerhouse Bayern Munich in search of titles, the Bundesliga's record signing said on Sunday. The 30-year-old Kane, who joined on a four-year deal on Saturday for a reported 100 million euros ($109.44 million) plus add-ons, made his debut only hours later as a second-half substitute in Bayern's 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup.

Soccer-LaLiga files complaint over PSG's Qatar subsidies

Spanish top flight LaLiga has filed a complaint with the European Commission against Paris St Germain's "spending commissions", alleging the Qatari-backed French club are distorting markets through subsidies from the Gulf state. The practices have allowed PSG, owned by Qatar Sports Investments since 2011, to sign top players and coaches "well above its potential in a normal market situation", LaLiga alleges in the complaint filed on Saturday.

Soccer-Gustavsson hails game-changing Matildas as Australia celebrates win

Coach Tony Gustavsson expects Australia's run to the Women's World Cup semi-finals to resonate far beyond the sport's regular audience as the Matildas' exploits dominated the nation's media the morning after their penalty shoot-out win over France. The tournament co-hosts booked their first-ever appearance in the last four with a 7-6 victory on penalties after a 0-0 draw with Herve Renard's team in Brisbane on Saturday, triggering a bout of football fever across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)