Tottenham kick off Ange Postecoglou era with 2-2 draw away at Brentford

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 22:34 IST
Tottenham players (Photo: Twitter/Tottenham). Image Credit: ANI
Tottenham Hotspur began their life after the departure of their leading goal scorer Harry Kane to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich with a thrilling 2-2 draw against Brentford on Sunday. The match was hosted at the Gtech Community Stadium following a seven-minute hiatus due to sanitation issues at the ground.

Both Tottenham and Brentford kicked off on a positive note, looking to string in passes and create chances in the rival half. However, it was the Spurs, which made the most of their opportunities, as Argentinian Cristian Romero gave an ideal start to the Ange Postecoglou era at Spurs with a goal in the 11th minute.

James Maddison produced a sensational delivery to find Romero, who was lurking past Brentford's defensive line. A free header allowed the visitors to take an early advantage. After finding the net for Spurs, the Argentinian was substituted by Davinson Sanchez following a collision of heads with Brentford's Mbeumo.

Tottenham's new captain Son Heung-min left a window open which allowed Brentford to make a comeback in the match. The South Korean winger overcommitted himself while making a challenge in his own box. VAR intervened to hand the hosts a penalty.

Bryan Mbeumo equalised from the spot, sending Italian keeper Guglielmo Vicario the wrong way. Ten minutes later, the Bees took the lead as Yoane Wissa's deflected shot off debutant Micky van de Ven sneaked past the Italian to make the scoreline 2-1.

Brentford were on course to walk away with a lead before Emerson Royal produced a stunner to bring the score level at 2-2 at halftime. Royal pounced on the ball and struck a low drive from outside the box to find the bottom right corner.

Fortune favoured Tottenham as Mbeumo missed a sitter in the added time from a close range. The second half began with Richarlison and Son having decent opportunities to put the visitors in front yet again.

However, neither team could breach the other's defence as the match ended 2-2. (ANI)

