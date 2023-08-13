"Bayern are one of the biggest teams in the world": Harry Kane

Bayern Munich's 100 million recruit Harry Kane called his new club one of the biggest teams in the world while disclosing the reason for making a switch from his boyhood club Tottenham to the German Giants on Sunday. Kane spent 19 years with the London club before he decided to move to Germany. The English captain was on the cusp of breaking Alan Shearer's long-standing record of becoming the highest scorer in the history of the Premier League.

But the experienced striker decided to begin a new chapter in his life. Kane went on to talk about how hard it was for him to leave Tottenham and the targets he is looking to achieve with the Bundesliga champions. "Always said I want to keep improving, pushing myself to my limits, see where I can get to and win titles. Bayern are one of the biggest teams in the world. Of course, it's always a tough decision. I was at Spurs for 19 years. I'm a pro - I always pushed myself to my limits. When I thought about it and Bayern got in touch, it was a decision I wanted to make. I know about records and people talk about Shearer but I want to focus on this club right now," Kane said during a press conference.

"They've won the league many times in a row but it's a question of winning as much as possible. My job is to make that happen. If we get to the end o the season and haven't won a trophy we'll be disappointed. My job is to push the team and win the league and try to win the Champions League as well," Kane added. Kane signed for Bayern on Saturday and made his debut wearing his new colours on the following night. He came on as a substitute in Bayern's 3-0 loss against RB Leipzig in the DFL Super Cup.

Kane’s career started at the London club Ridgeway Rovers as a youth from 1999-2001. Via the Arsenal and Watford youth sections, he joined the Tottenham Hotspur academy in 2009. He represented the club at all junior age group levels up to U18 and signed his first professional contract in July 2010. For Tottenham, he has played 435 competitive games and scored 280 goals, which makes him the club's record goalscorer. In years 2016, 2017 and 2021, Kane was the Premier League's top scorer. He has the second-highest goals in league history after Alan Shearer.

He also leads England at the international level and has 58 goals in 84 full internationals so far, making him his country's leading goalscorer. He was the top scorer at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, winning the Golden Boot with six goals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)