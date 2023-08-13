Left Menu

Golf-American Vu prevails over Hull to win Women's British Open

The 25-year-old Vu was barely given enough time to take in the moment amid applause before she was soaked in champagne by her friends, who promptly emptied the bottle over her head. Hull had raised hopes of a first home winner since Georgia Hall's victory in 2018 when she signed for 68 on Saturday but an eagle on the 11th was not enough as she made four bogeys and just one birdie to finish with a final round of 73.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 23:22 IST
Golf-American Vu prevails over Hull to win Women's British Open

American Lilia Vu left English hope and fellow overnight leader Charley Hull trailing in the dust as she won the Women's British Open by six strokes to claim her second major and pocket a record winner's cheque of $1.35 million on Sunday. Vu sank six birdies which were offset by a bogey on the 15th but she was well in control as she finished at 14-under overall to win at the Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England four months after claiming the Chevron Championship.

By the time both golfers reached the 18th, Vu had a comfortable lead and easily found the fairway and green to finish with a birdie while Hull made par with a long putt despite initially finding the bunker. The 25-year-old Vu was barely given enough time to take in the moment amid applause before she was soaked in champagne by her friends, who promptly emptied the bottle over her head.

Hull had raised hopes of a first home winner since Georgia Hall's victory in 2018 when she signed for 68 on Saturday but an eagle on the 11th was not enough as she made four bogeys and just one birdie to finish with a final round of 73.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Entire world was amazed at scale of India's Covid vaccination programme: PM

Entire world was amazed at scale of India's Covid vaccination programme: PM

 India
2
Australia captain Pat Cummins eyes comeback in India ODIs ahead of World Cup

Australia captain Pat Cummins eyes comeback in India ODIs ahead of World Cup

 Australia
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 15

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 15

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Russia's moon craft starts processing first data - space agency

Science News Roundup: Russia's moon craft starts processing first data - spa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023