Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:27 PM EDT on Sunday

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:27 PM ET on Sunday: FOOTBALL NFL Report: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley has minor hamstring injury Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is nursing a minor hamstring injury, NFL Network reported on Sunday

FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-HUNTLEY, Field Level Media -- Report: Falcons to sign Frank Ginda, USFL Defensive Player of Year The Atlanta Falcons reportedly have turned to the USFL in a bid to bolster their defense.

-- FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-GINDA, Field Level Media Texans add WR Adam Humphries, QB E.J. Perry

The Houston Texans signed wide receiver Adam Humphries and quarterback E.J. Perry to contracts on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media

-- Dolphins sign WR Keke Coutee, DB Jamal Perry The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Keke Coutee and defensive back Jamal Perry on Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media Today's games: (all times ET) Kansas City at New Orleans, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4 p.m. - - - - BASEBALL MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Angels' Shohei Ohtani (arm fatigue) to miss next start Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani asked to miss his next scheduled start from the mound due to arm fatigue, manager Phil Nevin said Sunday.

-- BASEBALL-MLB-LAA-OHTANI, Field Level Media

Phillies recall RHP Luis Ortiz, demote RHP Yunior Marte The Philadelphia Phillies recalled Luis Ortiz from Lehigh Valley on Sunday and optioned fellow right-hander Yunior Marte to the Triple-A club. BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media

-- Today's games: (all times ET) Detroit at Boston, 12:05 p.m. Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (Game 1), 1:35 p.m. Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m. Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (Game 2), approx. 6 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. - - - - PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET) Next-day game previews move ASAP after today's game coverage is complete. "Early preview" indicates advance should move by ~7 p.m. ET. Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

- - - - BASKETBALL COLLEGE BASKETBALL No. 1 center Flory Bidunga commits to Kansas Flory Bidunga, the No. 1 center in the Class of 2024, has given his commitment to Kansas and coach Bill Self. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-KU-BIDUNGA, Field Level Media - - - - WNBA Today's games: (all times ET) Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m. New York at Indiana, 3 p.m. Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m. Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

- - - - MOTORSPORTS Today's event: NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis Road Couse, 2:30 p.m. - - - - GOLF Today's events: AIG Women's Open PGA -- FedEx St. Jude Championship LIV Golf Bedminster Champions -- Boeing Classic

- - - - TENNIS Bianca Andreescu withdraws from Western & Southern Open Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdrew from the upcoming Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati as she deals with a small stress fracture in her back. TENNIS-WTA-ANDREESCU, Field Level Media - - - - Today's events: ATP -- Toronto; Cincinnati WTA -- Montreal ESPORTS Today's events: Rocket League Championship Series World Championship LoL -- League Championship Series playoffs (North America)

- - - -

