West Indies beat India by eight wicket to win T20 series 3-2

West Indies defeated India by eight wickets in the series-deciding fifth and final T20 International to win the series 3-2 here on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav made a 45-ball 61 to guide India to 165 for nine against the West Indies in after opting to bat. Tilak Varma made 27 off 18 balls after India opted to bat first.

For West Indies, Romario Shepherd (4/31) was the pick of the bowlers. Chasing,West Indies rode on skipper Brandon King's unbeaten 85 and Nicholas Pooran's 47 to romp home comfortably in 18 overs.

Varma picked up one wicket for India giving away 17 runs. Brief Scores: India: 165 for 9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 61, Tilak Varma 27; Romario Shepherd 4/31). West Indies: 171 for 2 in 18 overs (Brandon King 85 not; Tilak Varma 1/17).

