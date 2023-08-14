"Difficult to put feeling into words....": WI skipper Rovman Powell following T20I series win over India

Following his side's T20I series win against India, West Indies captain Rovman Powell said that even adjectives cannot describe the feeling of winning the series and lauded his bowlers for controlling a batting side as powerful as India. Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King's blistering batting display at Lauderhill helped West Indies clinch a five-match T20I series 3-2 against India here at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Sunday.

"It is difficult to put words. Even adjectives are difficult to put here. There was a lot at stake. We sat down and had a meeting last evening. The people in the Caribbean were longing for something nice. Credit to the coaching side. We could have easily panicked after the loss. Our plans were good. I am very big on individual performances. If one can perform, the team will benefit. Nicholas Pooran is a big player for us, we asked him to come through for us in at least three of the five games and he did. Nobody can come good in every game so we asked him to try and stand up in three games," said Powell in a post-match presentation. "Credit to the bowling unit that they controlled this powerful batting lineup from India. A lot of credit has to go to the fans. When the chips were down, they supported us. It keeps us motivated, to see the fans supporting us, not only physically but also on social media. Thanks to everyone for supporting us," he added.

Electing to bat first, India was off to a bad start, losing openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (5) and Shubman Gill (9) quickly, reducing Men in Blue to 17/2. Following these two quick hiccups, Suryakumar Yadav had a 49-run partnership with Tilak Varma (27 in 18 balls with three fours and two sixes). After the dismissal of Tilak, it was all pretty much downhill for India. Suryakumar scored 61 in 45 balls (four boundaries and a six), but Sanju Samson (13) and skipper Hardik Pandya (14) failed to provide much support to the number one-ranked T20I batter from the other end. Wickets kept falling and India finished at 165/9 in their 20 overs. A four-wicket haul by Romario Shepherd (4/31) put brakes on India's progress during the innings, as he got crucial wickets of Samson and Pandya. Akael Hosein (2/24) got both the openers while Jason Holder (2/36) got the crucial wicket of Suryakumar.

In the chase of 166, WI lost Kyle Mayers (10) cheaply. But a 107-run stand between Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran (47 in 35 balls, with one fours and four sixes) took the match completely from India, before Tilak dismissed Pooran. King, who scored 85* in 55 balls with five fours and six sixes, joined forces with Shai Hope (22* in 13 balls) to take WI to a win with two overs to spare. Tilak and Arshdeep took a wicket each for India.

Shepherd's four-fer earned him the 'Player of the Match' award. Pooran got the 'Player of the Series' award for scoring 176 runs in five matches with the best score of 67 and a strike rate of almost 142. (ANI)

