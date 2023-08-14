Soccer-Sweden happy for centre back Ilestedt to be leading their World Cup scoring

Sweden centre back Amanda Ilestedt looms as an unlikely candidate to claim the Golden Boot at the Women's World Cup but it comes as no surprise to her team mates. Ahead of Tuesday's semi-final against Spain, Ilestedt has four goals for the tournament, one shy of the leading Hinata Miyazawa, who can no longer add to her tally after Japan's elimination by Sweden in the quarter-finals.

All of Ilestedt's goals have come from set pieces, while eight out of Sweden's 11 goals at the tournament have followed dead-ball set-ups. "I think set pieces is one our biggest strengths and something we work on," Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani told reporters on Monday.

"I mean, Amanda is amazing, but we have so many players that are really good in the area. "In the end, I don't think anyone cares who's the leading goal-scorer.

"The only thing we're thinking about is winning games." Winger Fridolina Rolfo, who has two goals for the tournament, said not many people would have expected Ilestedt to be Sweden's top scorer.

"But she's an amazing player and she really deserves this," she said. "And we all know how good she is heading the ball. And yes, set pieces, as Kosa (Asllani) said, it's one of our strengths, so I'm not surprised.

"But at the same time, I'm happy for her." Bidding for their first World Cup title, Sweden will play their fifth semi-final at the global showpiece against a Spanish team whose best at two previous World Cups was the round-of-16.

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said winger Sofia Jakobsson had very "mild symptoms of illness" but he expected all of his squad to be available for the clash against Spain at Auckland's Eden Park. The winner will play co-hosts Australia or England in the final.

Since taking over the team in 2017, Gerhardsson has steered Sweden to the semi-finals of both the 2019 World Cup in France and last year's European championship, where they were eliminated by eventual champions England. Asked if he was now used to coaching in major semi-finals, Gerhardsson shrugged.

"I do feel, however, that it's a wonderful new experience," he told reporters. "It's only when you get into the actual game, that you can figure out what the situation is going to be like on the pitch.

"But we have a good feeling and it's a completely new semi- final with new emotions, good feelings, about this."

