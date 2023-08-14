Lahiri finishes runner-up in Liv Golf at New Jersey, Smith wins

India's Anirban Lahiri earned a big paycheque with a second-place finish at LIV Golf Bedminster, firing an aggregate of 5-under at the event.

Lahiri, the only Indian playing in the Liv Series, shot rounds of 74-64-70, totalling 5-under and finishing behind Australia's Cameron Smith (66-67-68), who aggregated 12-under.

Smith's team Rippers also won the team title while Lahiri's side, led by Bryson DeChambeau, was second.

It was the third runner-up finish for Lahiri on the LIV Golf Tour. He was second at the Boston Invitational in 2022 and again finished runners-up in Adelaide.

He earned $2.25 million for his second place but it also included $375,000 as his share of the prize money in the team event.

Smith won $4 million for his title triumph.

This was the second runners-up finish for Lahiri this season. He has had four more top-20 finishes and is currently 15th in the Player standings.

Lahiri, starting from the first tee, dropped a shot on the second. He birdied the third, only to drop another shot on the sixth. He picked back-to-back bridies on the 15th and 16th for a 70 that gave him a total of 5-under, which was seven behind the winner.

Lahiri had shot 7-under 64 on the second day, which had catapulted him into contention.

Abraham Ancer dropped a late bogey on the first hole -- his 16th hole -- and slipped to third place at a total of 4-under with a final round of 69.

Last month in London, Smith won the individual title but his team, Rippers GC, came up one stroke short of forcing a playoff.

Smith's individual winning margin is the largest in LIV Golf history, bettering the six-stroke victory by Bryson DeChambeau last week at Greenbrier. It also moved Smith into first place in the Individual Champion points standings.

With two regular-season events left, Smith now has a 21-point lead over three-time winner Talor Gooch as he seeks the season-long title.

Besides Smith's 68, the key contribution for the Rippers on Sunday came from the 23-year-old Morgan, who bounced back from a second-round 78 to shoot 5-under 66.

The winning team of Rippers included Cameron Smith, Jediah Morgan, Matt Jones and Marc Leishman.

The Crushers comprised Bryson DeChambeau, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III and Paul Casey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)