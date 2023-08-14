Left Menu

MATCHDAY: Man United-Wolves in Premier League. Atletico Madrid starts its Spanish league campaign

Wolves will be under a new manager in Gary ONeil, who has only been in charge a few weeks.SPAIN After a strong finish last season, Atletico Madrid begins its Spanish league campaign by hosting promoted Granada.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-08-2023 14:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 14:25 IST
MATCHDAY: Man United-Wolves in Premier League. Atletico Madrid starts its Spanish league campaign
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Monday: ENGLAND The first round of games in the Premier League concludes with Manchester United hosting Wolverhampton. United is set to give competitive debuts to two of its offseason signings — midfielder Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana — as the team looks to make a strong start to Erik ten Hag's second year in charge. Wolves will be under a new manager in Gary O'Neil, who has only been in charge a few weeks.

SPAIN After a strong finish last season, Atletico Madrid begins its Spanish league campaign by hosting promoted Granada. Diego Simeone's Atletico kept the core of its squad in attack and midfield, and boosted its defense with Cesar Azpilicueta and Caglar Soyuncu. The attack will again be led by Antoine Griezmann as doubts still surround the permanence of João Félix. Granada is back in the first division after a single season in the second tier. Alaves, also back to the top flight in its first attempt following relegation, visits Cadiz, which struggled to avoid demotion in 2022-23. GERMANY Cologne takes on second-division Osnabrueck in the pick of four games in the first round of the German Cup. The other Bundesliga teams in action are Hoffenheim at Luebeck and newly promoted Darmstadt against fourth-tier Homburg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023