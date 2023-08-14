Rugby-France's Ntamack out of World Cup due to injury - L'Equipe
14-08-2023
Romain Ntamack, flyhalf for the French rugby union, has been ruled out of playing in the World Cup due to injury, the L'Equipe newspaper reported.
Ntamack had been scheduled to undergo a knee scan on Monday after limping off the field in a Saturday warm-up test game against Scotland. The loss of the flamboyant pivot would be a major blow to the French ahead of their hosting of the World Cup, which kicks off in four weeks.
