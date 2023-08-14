Rugby-France's Ntamack out of World Cup due to injury - L'Equipe
French flyhalf Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of next month's World Cup after suffering a knee injury, reported L'Equipe newspaper and other French media.
French flyhalf Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of next month's World Cup after suffering a knee injury, reported L'Equipe newspaper and other French media. Ntamack is due to undergo a knee scan on Monday after limping off the field in Saturday's warm-up test against Scotland.
The loss of the flamboyant pivot would be a major blow to 'Les Bleus', with the hosts kicking off their World Cup campaign against New Zealand at the Stade de France on Sept. 8. Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Hastoy are in line to replace Ntamack.
