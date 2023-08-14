Rugby-France's Ntamack out of World Cup due to injury - L'Equipe

French flyhalf Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of next month's World Cup after suffering a knee injury, L'Equipe and other French media reported on Monday.

Ntamack was scheduled to undergo a knee scan on Monday after limping off the field in Saturday's warm-up test against Scotland. "I'll be back," Ntamack posted on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

The loss of the flamboyant pivot would be a major blow to 'Les Bleus', with the hosts kicking off their World Cup campaign against New Zealand at the Stade de France on Sept. 8. "Romain Ntamack, we will miss your flair, but there's no doubt you'll be close by and that this dream belongs to you as well," French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera also posted on the X platform.

Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Hastoy are in line to replace Ntamack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)