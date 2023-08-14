Left Menu

Rugby-Mitchell replaces injured Van Poortvliet in England World Cup squad

England have called up Northampton's Alex Mitchell to replace Jack van Poortvliet in their World Cup squad after the scrumhalf was ruled out of the tournament having sustained an ankle injury in Saturday's 19-17 win over Wales, the RFU said on Monday. Van Poorvliet had established himself as the probable first choice scrumhalf for the tournament, with experienced due Ben Youngs and Danny Care also in the squad, but needs surgery on the injury.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 16:22 IST
Rugby-Mitchell replaces injured Van Poortvliet in England World Cup squad
Representative Image

England have called up Northampton's Alex Mitchell to replace Jack van Poortvliet in their World Cup squad after the scrumhalf was ruled out of the tournament having sustained an ankle injury in Saturday's 19-17 win over Wales, the RFU said on Monday.

Van Poorvliet had established himself as the probable first choice scrumhalf for the tournament, with experienced due Ben Youngs and Danny Care also in the squad, but needs surgery on the injury. “It’s really bad luck for Jack, and we send him our very best wishes for a swift and successful recovery,” said England coach Steve Borthwick. Owen Farrell will find out the length of his ban on Tuesday following his red card for as dangerous tackle in the Wales match.

He is likely to miss at least four games, ruling him out of England's remaining two warm-ups against Ireland and Fiji and their first two World Cup games against Argentina and Japan - their biggest pool rivals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023