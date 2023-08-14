Soccer-Pressure on co-hosts Australia in World Cup semi, says England's Walsh

The pressure is on World Cup co-hosts Australia in Wednesday's semi-final rather than England, the Lionesses' midfielder Keira Walsh said, as both sides seek a first ever appearance in the final of the global tournament.

European champions England, who beat Colombia 2-1 in a febrile atmosphere in Saturday's quarter-final, have been one of the favourites throughout the tournament. However, the Matildas carry the hopes of expectant Australians who have set attendance records and tuned in by the millions to watch their team's run to the last four.

"The pressure is on Australia, that is a different thing to cope with. But they are a great team, whether they feel the pressure or not," the 26-year-old told reporters at the team's base in Terrigal on Monday. "The way they play they don't look like they feel it. They are very physical and we have to be ready for that. It's just about going in confident and playing on the front foot."

The game has received an enormous amount of hype Down Under, playing on the historic rivalry between the two nations and coming just after the Australian men's cricket team retained the Ashes in a test series against England. "And you thought the Ashes was big!" read the front page of The West Australian newspaper.

'RELAXED' WIEGMAN Walsh said such hype could not be further from the minds of her and her team mates as they look to reach their first World Cup final, having failed at this stage in the previous two editions of the tournament.

"The media do talk a lot but for us it's not about Australia, we want to win regardless. There's a rivalry in any team, it doesn't make much of a difference if the media is talking about trying to beat England, most teams probably say that about the Lionesses now," the Barcelona player said. England's route to the last four has not been easy, having to beat Nigeria on a penalty shootout in the last 16 after a 0-0 draw and then coming from behind to overcome Colombia in the next round.

The key factor that keeps them focused under pressure is the management of Sarina Wiegman, who could become the first coach to reach successive World Cup finals having led her native Netherlands to the 2019 showpiece. "She is pretty relaxed and is always very logical. She has a clear plan and vision of how she wants things to go. Even when we're under pressure, she never shows it and that can calm you on the pitch," Walsh said.

"She has her family here and creates a family feel. She gives us an extra push on the pitch when we've been under pressure." Wiegman suffered her first loss as England manager when Australia won 2-0 in a friendly match in London in April. However, Walsh dismissed concerns the memory of that defeat would have any bearing on Wednesday's result.

"It's a difficult game but we weren't at our best then and I'm sure they are aware of that," she said. "The momentum at a World Cup is different."

