MYAS funds 34 Indian Shooters for ISSF Shooting World Championships in Baku

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) is funding the participation of the Indian contingent for the upcoming ISSF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan where a total of 34 Indian shooters, including 17 men and 17 women would be participating.

The financial assistance towards participation will cover funding of 57 member shooting team which includes 34 Shooters, 15 Coaches, and 8 members of Support Staff including the HPD.

Team's boarding/Lodging costs, airfare, visa costs and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) among other expenditures will be covered under MYAS Annual Callender for Training & Competition (ACTC) Scheme.Out of 34 shooters competing at the event, 24 are Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Athletes and 7 are Khelo India Athletes.

The event will kick off on August 14th 2023 and conclude on September 1st 2023. The prestigious event is important for India going into the Paris Olympic year as it has a total of 48 Olympic Quotas to offer across 15 events.In the 2022 edition of ISSF Shooting World Championships, India had won 34 medals including 12 Gold, Nine Silver and 13 Bronze medals and finished second on the overall medals tally behind China.

34 Indian shooters who will be competing at the event are -

1 DIVYANSH SINGH PANWAR - TOPS Athlete

2 RAMITA - TOPS Athlete

3 AISHWARY PRATAP SINGH TOMAR - TOPS Athlete

4 MEHULI GHOSH - TOPS Athlete

5 HRIDAY HAZARIKA - TOPS Athlete

6 TOILOTTAMA SEN - TOPS Athlete

7 AKHIL SHEORAN - TOPS Athlete

8 SIFT KAUR SAMRA - TOPS Athlete

9 NIRAJ KUMAR - TOPS Athlete

10 ASHI CHOUKSEY - TOPS Athlete

11 SARABJOT SINGH - TOPS Athlete

12 MANINI KAUSHIK - TOPS Athlete

13 SHIVA NARWAL - TOPS Athlete

14 DIVYA T.S - TOPS Athlete

15 ARJUN SINGH CHEEMA - TOPS Athlete

16 ESHA SINGH - TOPS Athlete

17 ANISH - TOPS Athlete

18 PALAK - Khelo India Athlete

19 VIJAYVEER SIDHU - TOPS Athlete

20 RHYTHM SANGWAN - TOPS Athlete

21 ADARSH SINGH - TOPS Athlete

22 MANU BHAKER - TOPS Athlete

23 PRITHVIRAJ TONDAIMAN

24 MANISHA KEER - Khelo India Athlete

25 KYNAN CHENAI - Khelo India Athlete

26 PREETI RAJAK - Khelo India Athlete

27 ZORAVAR SINGH SANDHU

28 RAJESHWARI KUMAR

29 ANANTJEET SINGH NARUKA - Khelo India Athlete

30 GANEMAT SEKHON - TOPS Athlete

31 ANGADVIR SINGH BAJWA

32 PARINAAZ DHALIWAL - Khelo India Athlete

33 GURJOAT SINGH KHANGURA - TOPS Athlete

34 DARSHANA RATHORE - Khelo India Athlete

(With Inputs from PIB)