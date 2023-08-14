Left Menu

Manipur fencing team arrive in Chennai to train

About 17 fencers, including two coaches, from the violence-hit Manipur arrived in Chennai, accepting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalins invitation to train for upcoming national and international competitions, the government said on Monday. Accordingly, the state Sports Development Authority made arrangements to fly them to Chennai, Udhayanidhi said in a tweet.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2023 17:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 17:52 IST
About 17 fencers, including two coaches, from the violence-hit Manipur arrived in Chennai, accepting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's invitation to train for upcoming national and international competitions, the government said on Monday. They were accorded a warm reception upon their arrival at the airport here and the team commenced their training session from today, the state sports department said. ''There's an unfavourable environment for athletes in Manipur to train due to the extraordinary situation in that state. Considering this, our Honorable Chief Minister M K Stalin invited the Manipur athletes to train in Tamil Nadu,'' Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said recalling the Chief Minister's appeal to sportspersons in July. Accepting his invitation, 10 male fencers, 5 female fencers, and 2 coaches expressed their interest to come to Tamil Nadu. Accordingly, the state Sports Development Authority made arrangements to fly them to Chennai, Udhayanidhi said in a tweet. ''All facilities including accommodation have been arranged. My best wishes to the Manipur players who will be staying in Chennai for training,'' he tweeted tagging the CM. The fencing team interacted with the member-secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu Meghanath Reddy on their training plans, travel and stay.

