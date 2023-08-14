Left Menu

English pacer Steven Finn retires from all forms of cricket

Thank you to all the people who have followed and supported my career, especially my parents who allowed me to chase my dream when I was a youngster. Finn has had a decent career with England, having featured in 36 Tests, 69 One-Day Internationals and 21 T20 Internationals.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-08-2023 18:40 IST
English pacer Steven Finn retires from all forms of cricket
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former England pacer Steven Finn called time on his professional career, announcing retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday after ''admitting defeat'' to a chronic knee injury.

A knee injury that he suffered almost a year ago kept him out of action, as he missed most of the activity this year, prompting him to end his 18-year career.

In a statement issued by Sussex County Cricket Club, the 34-year-old Finn said, ''Today, I am retiring from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. I have been fighting a battle with my body for the last 12 months and have admitted defeat to it.'' ''To have played 125 games for England, including 36 Tests, far surpassed what I dreamed of. I want to thank Sussex Cricket for their support over the last 12 months especially and for welcoming me wholeheartedly into the Club at the beginning of last season.'' He added, ''I retire with some amazing memories with England, Middlesex and Sussex, shared with fantastic people. Those will live with me forever.

''Thank you to all the people who have followed and supported my career, especially my parents who allowed me to chase my dream when I was a youngster.'' Finn has had a decent career with England, having featured in 36 Tests, 69 One-Day Internationals and 21 T20 Internationals. Making his debut in 2010, he grabbed 14 wickets during the 2010-11 Ashes, which his side famously won 3-1 in Australia.

He was also a part of England's 2015 Ashes triumph, where he finished with 12 scalps, the second most for his side. Overall, he has taken 125 wickets in the longest format at an average of 30.40.

Finn also has decent numbers in the white-ball formats. While he claimed 102 wickets in 69 ODIs at 29.37 and an economy of 5.06, in T20Is, he has 27 from 21 at an economy rate of 3.55.

In the domestic circuit, he began his career with Middlesex in 2005 before moving to Sussex last year. The other sides he has played for include Otago Volts (New Zealand), Islamabad United (PSL) and Manchester Originals (The Hundred).

Speaking on Finn's retirement, Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace commented, ''Steven has been a fantastic bowler for Middlesex, Sussex and England.'' ''I have had the real pleasure of watching him develop from a young bowler in the pathway to being three times Ashes winner.

''Over the next few weeks and months, I'm sure he will look back on his career with great pride and reflect on his huge contribution to the game,'' he concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

