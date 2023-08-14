Golf-DP World Tour to include 44 tournaments in 2024, playoff double-header

Left Menu

The DP World Tour announced its schedule for the 2024 season on Monday, with 44 tournaments set to take place in 24 countries and a combined record prize fund of nearly $150 million.

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The DP World Tour announced its schedule for the 2024 season on Monday, with 44 tournaments set to take place in 24 countries and a combined record prize fund of nearly $150 million. The schedule consists of five premium events in Dubai, Scotland, London, Abu Dhabi and back to Dubai for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

There will also be two playoffs -- the Abu Dhabi Championship and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai -- in November 2024. The total prize fund of $148.5 million excludes the majors. "Our 2024 season will see our members come together to compete across a global schedule, with greater opportunities and rewards than ever before," DP World Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley said in a statement.

"The many new and original enhancements we have introduced will guarantee drama and excitement for our fans, our broadcasters and all our stakeholders across the entire season." The Abu Dhabi Championship will feature the best 70 players in the Race to Dubai rankings, while the top 50 qualify for the season-ending championship in Dubai from Nov. 14 to 17.

The top 10 also earn PGA Tour cards for 2025 and share a $6 million bonus pool.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

