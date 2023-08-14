Left Menu

Prabhakar, Maninder, Ratra among candidates for Delhi chief coach's post

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 20:10 IST
Prabhakar, Maninder, Ratra among candidates for Delhi chief coach's post
  • Country:
  • India

Former India Test players and Delhi stalwarts Maninder Singh, Manoj Prabhakar and Ajay Sharma have all thrown their hat into the ring for the position of head coach of the Ranji team for the upcoming season.

It is understood that last season's coach Abhay Sharma is unlikely to be retained but he has also decided to reapply.

Apart from Abhay, former India all-rounder Prabhakar had been the head coach as well as bowling coach of the Delhi team.

Ajay Ratra, who recently coached North Zone in Duleep and Deodhar Trophy has also applied.

So has Gursharan Singh, who was a part of the Cricket Advisory Committee last year.

Gursharan, a Ranji Trophy-winning former Delhi and Punjab batter, who has also played a Test match, has been in and around the Delhi cricket ecosystem for quite some time and is known to apply for most of the cricketing positions.

Former Baroda skipper Jacob Martin and Madhya Pradesh off-spinner Rajesh Chauhan have also applied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023