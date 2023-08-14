Left Menu

Soccer-Man City's De Bruyne to miss UEFA Super Cup with injury

Kevin De Bruyne has been left out of Manchester City's squad for the UEFA Super Cup game with Sevilla after the midfielder suffered another hamstring injury in the opening league game of the season.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 20:12 IST
Soccer-Man City's De Bruyne to miss UEFA Super Cup with injury
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kevin De Bruyne has been left out of Manchester City's squad for the UEFA Super Cup game with Sevilla after the midfielder suffered another hamstring injury in the opening league game of the season. The Belgium international left the field in the 36th minute of City's 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday.

De Bruyne had previously limped off during the Champions League final win in June and manager Pep Guardiola had confirmed it was a recurrence of the same injury. "It's the hamstring again, same position. I don't know (how long he will be out), it depends on the magnitude of the injury but it will be a few weeks," Gaurdiola said after the game at Burnley.

Guardiola named a 22-man squad for the UEFA Super Cup game which takes place in Athens on Wednesday. The game is played between last season's Champions League and Europa League winners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023