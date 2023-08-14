Left Menu

Kepa Arrizabalaga joins Real Madrid on loan from Chelsea

Kepa has won the Nations League 2023 with the Spanish national team and has played more than 100 Premier League games.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Image: Real Madrid's offical website) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Real Madrid on loan from Chelsea to strengthen the squad with the addition of a goalkeeper, as per Real Madrid's official website. Kepa has won the Nations League 2023 with the Spanish national team and has played more than 100 Premier League games.

After playing for five seasons at Chelsea, where he won one Champions League, one Club World Cup, one European Super Cup, and one Europa League, the 28-year-old will start his new journey with Real Madrid. He received the prize for the Premier League's 2022–23 season's greatest save. He received 13 Spain caps and won the 2012 European Under-19 Championship.

Kepa participated in Athletic Club's youth academy when he was 10 years old in 2004, and in 2012, while still a young player, he made the first team squad. He became a member of the Athletic team after two loan stints, where he made his debut in September 2016. In 2018, he joined Chelsea, where he made 163 appearances.

Among them, the final of the 2018/19 Europa League beating Arsenal (4-1) and the European Super Cup victory over Villarreal in 2021. Kepa came on before the penalty shoot-out and was decisive in that final, saving two spot-kicks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

