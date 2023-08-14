WFI Ad-hoc committee announces selection trials for World Senior Wrestling Championship 2023
The Selection Trial will be at NS NIS Patiala on August 25 and August 26 2023 in all the following 10 weight categories, as per WFI release.
The Ad-hoc Committee of Wrestling Federation of India has decided to conduct the selection trials for selecting the Indian Wrestling team for participation in the World Senior Wrestling Championship 2023 will be held at Belgrade in Serbia from September 16 to September 24. The Selection Trial will be at NS NIS Patiala on August 25 and August 26 2023 in all the following 10 weight categories, as per WFI release.
In freestyle, there are 10 categories; 57 Kg, 61Kg, 65Kg, 70Kg, 74Kg, 79Kg, 86Kg, 92Kg, 97Kg and 125Kg. Greco-Roman will have 55 Kg, 60Kg, 63Kg, 67Kg, 72Kg, 77Kg, 82Kg, 87Kg, 97Kg and 130Kg categories. WW will have 50Kg, 53Kg, 55Kg, 57Kg, 59Kg, 62Kg, 65Kg, 68Kg, 72Kg and 76 Kg. The weigh-in would be held on same dates of the Selection Trials at 7.00 hrs. at SAI Centre, NS NIS, Patiala and 2 Kg. weight tolerance will be allowed in all weight categories. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
