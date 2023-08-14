Left Menu

WFI Ad-hoc committee announces selection trials for World Senior Wrestling Championship 2023

The Selection Trial will be at NS NIS Patiala on August 25 and August 26 2023 in all the following 10 weight categories, as per WFI release. 

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 22:46 IST
WFI Ad-hoc committee announces selection trials for World Senior Wrestling Championship 2023
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ad-hoc Committee of Wrestling Federation of India has decided to conduct the selection trials for selecting the Indian Wrestling team for participation in the World Senior Wrestling Championship 2023 will be held at Belgrade in Serbia from September 16 to September 24. The Selection Trial will be at NS NIS Patiala on August 25 and August 26 2023 in all the following 10 weight categories, as per WFI release.

In freestyle, there are 10 categories; 57 Kg, 61Kg, 65Kg, 70Kg, 74Kg, 79Kg, 86Kg, 92Kg, 97Kg and 125Kg. Greco-Roman will have 55 Kg, 60Kg, 63Kg, 67Kg, 72Kg, 77Kg, 82Kg, 87Kg, 97Kg and 130Kg categories. WW will have 50Kg, 53Kg, 55Kg, 57Kg, 59Kg, 62Kg, 65Kg, 68Kg, 72Kg and 76 Kg. The weigh-in would be held on same dates of the Selection Trials at 7.00 hrs. at SAI Centre, NS NIS, Patiala and 2 Kg. weight tolerance will be allowed in all weight categories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023