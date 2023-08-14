Left Menu

Soccer-Al-Ittihad win Saudi league opener, Malcom nets hat-trick for Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal, who are expected to sign Neymar from Paris St Germain this week, put the disappointment of their Arab Club Champions Cup final loss to Al-Nassr on Saturday behind them to win their league opener at Abha. Malcom opened the scoring just past the half-hour when Salem Aldawsari was released down the left channel, drawing the goalkeeper off his line, with the Saudi winger quickly finding the Brazilian who fired into an empty net.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 23:00 IST
Soccer-Al-Ittihad win Saudi league opener, Malcom nets hat-trick for Al-Hilal
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Al-Ittihad began their Saudi Pro League title defence with an emphatic 3-0 win over Al-Raed on Monday while Al-Hilal's Malcom grabbed a hat-trick to secure a 3-1 win over Abha. Al-Ittihad, managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, lined up with Ballon d'Or winner and former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema leading the line while N'Golo Kante and Fabinho anchored the midfield.

Benzema failed to score but after a goalless first half, the Frenchman grabbed an assist when Fabinho's well-timed tackle in midfield launched a counter-attack and the striker found Abderrazak Hamdallah on the wing. The Morocco forward, who scored 21 league goals last season, had missed a sitter from close range moments earlier but this time he composed himself, cut into the box beating two defenders and scored just before the hour mark.

Brazilian midfielder Igor Coronado then scored twice in six minutes - first playing a one-two and curling a shot past the despairing dive of Ahmad Al-Harbi in the 73rd and then pouncing on a rebound off a long-range Kante strike to fire home. Al-Hilal, who are expected to sign Neymar from Paris St Germain this week, put the disappointment of their Arab Club Champions Cup final loss to Al-Nassr on Saturday behind them to win their league opener at Abha.

Malcom opened the scoring just past the half-hour when Salem Aldawsari was released down the left channel, drawing the goalkeeper off his line, with the Saudi winger quickly finding the Brazilian who fired into an empty net. Abha equalised two minutes later in spectacular fashion when skipper Saad Bguir picked up the ball from well outside the box and took a shot that looped over the keeper into the net.

However, Malcom restored Al-Hilal's lead 10 minutes after the break when keeper Devis Epassy failed to keep a low shot out as the ball trickled over the line. Malcom completed his treble when he set himself up for a volley into the bottom corner. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are in action later on Monday against Al-Ettifaq, who are managed by Steven Gerrard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant? and more

Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What...

 Global
3
Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin Images

Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin...

 Pakistan
4
Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023