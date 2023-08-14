Soccer-Chelsea sign Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee

Chelsea have broken the British transfer record for the second time in a year after announcing the signing of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion on an eight-year contract on Monday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media said Chelsea will pay 115 million pounds ($145.96 million), eclipsing the 106 million pounds record fee the London club paid to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January.

