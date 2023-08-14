Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea sign Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-08-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 23:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Chelsea have broken the British transfer record for the second time in a year after announcing the signing of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion on an eight-year contract on Monday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media said Chelsea will pay 115 million pounds ($145.96 million), eclipsing the 106 million pounds record fee the London club paid to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

