Soccer-Worker dies in Everton stadium accident

The Liverpool Echo said a 26-year-old man sustained head injuries in an incident involving "heavy machinery." He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. "We are shocked and saddened by today's tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man and our wider project team," Everton added.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 23:41 IST
A man has died in an accident while working on the new Everton stadium site at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool, the Premier League club announced on Monday. The Liverpool Echo said a 26-year-old man sustained head injuries in an incident involving "heavy machinery." He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"We are shocked and saddened by today's tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man and our wider project team," Everton added. Everton said an investigation had been launched with the relevant authorities by the contractor to establish the full details of the incident.

 

