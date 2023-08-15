Left Menu

Soccer-Switzerland midfielder Zakaria signs for Monaco from Juventus

After signing for Juve in January 2022, Zakaria moved to Chelsea on loan in September, leaving the Serie A club after 15 appearances and one goal. He played 11 times for Premier League Chelsea last term. Zakaria has 49 caps, with three goals and four assists, and has played in Switzerland's last four major tournaments, Euro 2016 and 2020 and World Cup in 2018 and 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 01:05 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 00:56 IST
Soccer-Switzerland midfielder Zakaria signs for Monaco from Juventus

Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria has signed a five-year deal to join AS Monaco from Juventus, the two clubs said on Monday. The 26-year-old will play for the Ligue 1 side having returned from a loan spell at Chelsea last season.

No financial details were disclosed, but French media reported a transfer fee of 20 million euros ($21.81 million). After signing for Juve in January 2022, Zakaria moved to Chelsea on loan in September, leaving the Serie A club after 15 appearances and one goal. He played 11 times for Premier League Chelsea last term.

Zakaria has 49 caps, with three goals and four assists, and has played in Switzerland's last four major tournaments, Euro 2016 and 2020 and World Cup in 2018 and 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant? and more

Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What...

 Global
3
Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin Images

Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin...

 Pakistan
4
Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023