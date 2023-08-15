Left Menu

Soccer-Rennes sign Serbia midfielder Matic from Roma

Stade Rennais have signed Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic from AS Roma on a two-year contract, both clubs announced on Monday. No financial details were announced but Italian media said Ligue 1 club Rennes will pay a total of around three million euros ($3.27 million) for the 35-year-old. During his one season with Jose Mourinho's Roma side, having joined from Manchester United on a free transfer, Matic made 50 appearances and scored twice.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 00:59 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 00:59 IST
Soccer-Rennes sign Serbia midfielder Matic from Roma

Stade Rennais have signed Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic from AS Roma on a two-year contract, both clubs announced on Monday. No financial details were announced but Italian media said Ligue 1 club Rennes will pay a total of around three million euros ($3.27 million) for the 35-year-old.

During his one season with Jose Mourinho's Roma side, having joined from Manchester United on a free transfer, Matic made 50 appearances and scored twice. "The (Rennes) project that was proposed to me pleased me from the first discussions. I know there are talented players in the squad, I can't wait to get started," he said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9173 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant? and more

Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What...

 Global
3
Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin Images

Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin...

 Pakistan
4
Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023