Soccer-Rennes sign Serbia midfielder Matic from Roma
Stade Rennais have signed Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic from AS Roma on a two-year contract, both clubs announced on Monday. No financial details were announced but Italian media said Ligue 1 club Rennes will pay a total of around three million euros ($3.27 million) for the 35-year-old. During his one season with Jose Mourinho's Roma side, having joined from Manchester United on a free transfer, Matic made 50 appearances and scored twice.
During his one season with Jose Mourinho's Roma side, having joined from Manchester United on a free transfer, Matic made 50 appearances and scored twice. "The (Rennes) project that was proposed to me pleased me from the first discussions. I know there are talented players in the squad, I can't wait to get started," he said in a statement.
During his one season with Jose Mourinho's Roma side, having joined from Manchester United on a free transfer, Matic made 50 appearances and scored twice. "The (Rennes) project that was proposed to me pleased me from the first discussions. I know there are talented players in the squad, I can't wait to get started," he said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9173 euros)
