PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-08-2023 10:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 09:34 IST
Top golfers to play in Pro Golf championship in Chennai from August 16
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Top golfers from across Asia will take part in the India Cements Pro Golf championship 2023 to be held here from August 16 to 19. The leading professionals to play from India include Om Prakash Chouhan (the PGTI Rankings leader), Aman Raj, Karan Pratap Singh, Sachin Baisoya and Gaurav Pratap Singh among others.

The tournament, which offers a purse of Rs 50 lakh, marks the beginning of the second half of the 2023 PGTI season.

The event, to be played at the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF) Cosmo Golf Course, will witness participation of 126 golfers including 123 professionals and three amateurs, the organisers said in a release. The prominent foreign players include Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and Mithun Perera, Japan's Makoto Iwasaki and Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai.

The local challenge will be led by Chennai-based professionals C Arul, Sandeep Syal and S Prasanth.

N Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, India Cements, said, ''Golf remains as one of the most celebrated sports across the world. TNGF has spent a lot of money in the last two decades. “The course here has been equipped with modern facilities, better infrastructure, green keeping, trained manpower along with a golf academy for training budding golfers.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

